Bard Financial Services Inc. Invests $2.12 Million in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $102.43 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $102.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.59.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

