Bard Financial Services Inc. Invests $2.24 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $565.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $534.84 and a 200 day moving average of $535.31. The firm has a market cap of $350.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.59, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $257.00 and a 1 year high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

