Bard Financial Services Inc. Invests $2.56 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Visa by 1,170.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,943 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Visa by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,265 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.42.

NYSE V opened at $219.27 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.15 and a 1-year high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.22.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

