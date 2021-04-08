Bard Financial Services Inc. Invests $2.70 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,235,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,894,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 77,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $102.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.15 and a 200 day moving average of $91.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $72.53 and a 1-year high of $102.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.