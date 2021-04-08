Bard Financial Services Inc. Invests $2.88 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,655 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,795,000 after acquiring an additional 388,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after acquiring an additional 283,963 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.42.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,062 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $358.81 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $158.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

