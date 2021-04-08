Bard Financial Services Inc. Invests $3.15 Million in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 153,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned 0.36% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

PFXF opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03.

