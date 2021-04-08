Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGL. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 25,791 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after buying an additional 19,598 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $70.43 on Thursday. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $56.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.46.

