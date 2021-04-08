Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

NYSE:GD opened at $184.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.67 and a fifty-two week high of $186.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

