Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned 0.26% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 480,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

CGW stock opened at $50.13 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $50.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.34.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.