Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

