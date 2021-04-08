Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 47,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.26% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGW opened at $50.13 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $50.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

