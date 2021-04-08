Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD opened at $162.76 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $154.59 and a one year high of $194.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.14.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.