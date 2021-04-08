Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,135,000 after buying an additional 81,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $2,702,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.65.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $194.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $176.73 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

