Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.42.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $219.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $428.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.15 and a 12-month high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

