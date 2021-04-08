Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 126,340 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

