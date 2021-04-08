Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYMI. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $994,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $66.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.99. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $66.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.361 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

