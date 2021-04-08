Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,000 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,369 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $66.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.12.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

