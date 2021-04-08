Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 27,610 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,733,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $77.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $117.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.90, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.97.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.12.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

