Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 277,995 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 277,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

