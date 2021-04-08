Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 37,295 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Mondelez International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,758.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $59.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.84.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.