Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,975 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 786,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,672,000 after purchasing an additional 173,980 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $114.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.30 and a 1-year high of $119.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.24.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 34.02%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,236 shares of company stock worth $3,624,057. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

