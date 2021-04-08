Bard Financial Services Inc. Takes $2.69 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Welltower by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $75.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

