Bard Financial Services Inc. Takes $3.01 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.15.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,436,094 shares of company stock worth $390,590,898. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $313.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.28. The company has a market cap of $891.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.74 and a 1 year high of $314.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

