Bard Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $4,151,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,499,000 after acquiring an additional 676,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM opened at $119.89 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $621.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

