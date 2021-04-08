Bard Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,746,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after acquiring an additional 761,009 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after acquiring an additional 670,762 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,865,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,215,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $167.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

