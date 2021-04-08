Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

BGH stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 75,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,796. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

