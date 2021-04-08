Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €73.56 ($86.54).

Several research firms recently commented on BAS. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

BAS opened at €72.35 ($85.12) on Thursday. Basf has a 12 month low of €40.53 ($47.68) and a 12 month high of €72.84 ($85.69). The stock has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €70.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €62.26.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

