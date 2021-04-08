Basid Coin (BASID) Trading Down 10.5% This Week

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. During the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Basid Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0929 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. Basid Coin has a market capitalization of $53.31 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00055968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00022336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00083366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.48 or 0.00628659 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00030113 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

BASID is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 573,972,726 coins. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

