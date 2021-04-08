Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to announce sales of $115.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.00 million and the lowest is $114.24 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $63.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $460.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $460.37 million to $460.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $470.06 million, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $470.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSET. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Noble Financial started coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 206,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 140,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,774.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 118,834 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 77,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

