Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.83

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.83 and traded as high as C$1.36. Baytex Energy shares last traded at C$1.35, with a volume of 1,161,321 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTE. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.85 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$761.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$233.64 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

