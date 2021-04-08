Beam (BEAM) Reaches Market Cap of $104.18 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00002108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a market cap of $104.18 million and approximately $21.72 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000582 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beam Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 85,518,120 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

