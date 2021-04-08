Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.30 and last traded at $77.60. Approximately 1,856 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,110,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.37.

BEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.81 and a 200 day moving average of $78.96.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 127.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 68.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,862,000 after purchasing an additional 903,808 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $487,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 138.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 308,179 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

