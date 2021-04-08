Beaxy 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,008.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beaxy has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $3,008.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00056416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $367.56 or 0.00635607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00083742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030194 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

