Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) traded up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.27 and last traded at $30.15. 104,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,266,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

