Beefy.Finance Price Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,979.62 or 0.03399796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $142.53 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00052961 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.00 or 0.00312560 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011574 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00029810 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012207 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.