Beer Money (BEER) Market Cap Reaches $207,442.15

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $207,442.15 and approximately $8,723.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00055900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00021849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.00 or 0.00630823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00081503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

About Beer Money

BEER is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,225,000 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

