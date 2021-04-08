Beer Money (BEER) Trading Down 2.5% This Week

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 29.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $269,139.84 and $5,341.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00056637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00022312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.21 or 0.00639124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00083958 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00030445 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,225,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

