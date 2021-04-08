Beetle Coin (BEET) Trading Up 66.9% This Week

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 33.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $636,736.92 and approximately $456,429.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 66.9% against the dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 55.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 261,067,880 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

