Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s (BDRFF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of BDRFF stock remained flat at $$105.75 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.26. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $93.90 and a 52-week high of $122.56.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

