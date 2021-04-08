Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s (BDRFY) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BDRFY. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 38,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,849. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.