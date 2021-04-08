Bela (BELA) Trading Up 71.5% Over Last Week

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Bela has a market capitalization of $198,688.91 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bela coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bela has traded 71.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bela Profile

Bela (CRYPTO:BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 54,959,846 coins and its circulating supply is 48,813,462 coins. The official website for Bela is livebela.com . Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bela is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Bela platform. BELA token can be earned by participating in the social media ecosystem, either by posting or liking photos of other users. “

Bela Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

