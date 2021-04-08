Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on BDC shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Belden alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 14.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

NYSE BDC opened at $44.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66. Belden has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $54.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.81 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.