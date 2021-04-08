Beldex (BDX) Trading Down 17.6% Over Last Week

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $64.07 million and approximately $8,348.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0654 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000051 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.