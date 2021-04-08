Beldex Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $70.33 million and approximately $2,364.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0718 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000052 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 88.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.