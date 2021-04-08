Bella Protocol (BEL) Price Tops $5.34 on Major Exchanges

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $152.09 million and approximately $43.44 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $5.34 or 0.00009249 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00055529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00022336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00083416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.32 or 0.00627950 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00030333 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

BEL is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

