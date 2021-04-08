Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLWYF. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Bellway stock opened at $45.60 on Thursday. Bellway has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $45.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

