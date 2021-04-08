Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.87.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $151.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.20. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.29.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. On average, analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $2,907,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,307,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $1,283,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,584.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,495 shares of company stock worth $26,595,961. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $8,895,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bill.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $4,409,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Bill.com by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

