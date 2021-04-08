Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Deliveroo (LON:ROO)

Deliveroo (LON:ROO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Deliveroo stock traded down GBX 3.09 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 282.91 ($3.70). The company had a trading volume of 4,692,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,799,027. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 271 ($3.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 390.39 ($5.10).

