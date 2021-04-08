Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.77

Shares of Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.77 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 32.30 ($0.42). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 32.75 ($0.43), with a volume of 106,295 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of £84.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.77.

Berkeley Energia Company Profile (LON:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

