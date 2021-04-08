Berry Data Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.78 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. Berry Data has a total market cap of $13.78 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for $6.89 or 0.00011864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00070483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.72 or 0.00261268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.27 or 0.00787460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,270.54 or 1.00347214 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00017815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.61 or 0.00703670 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

